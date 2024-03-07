The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Washington Capitals defenceman Joel Edmundson, TSN is reporting.

The team announced the move Thursday afternoon. As per reports by TSN'sPierre LeBrun, the Capitals are retaining 50 per cent of Edmundson's salary in the deal, knocking it down to just $875,000.

A veteran of more than 500 career games, Edmundson won the Stanley Cup as a member of the St. Louis Blues in 2019. He has one goal and six points in 44 games this season.