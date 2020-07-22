CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Toronto marks 2nd anniversary of Danforth mass shooting
A woman writes a message on a makeshift memorial remembering the victims of a shooting on Sunday evening on Danforth Avenue, in Toronto on July 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 5:34AM EDT
TORONTO -- The City of Toronto is preparing to mark a sombre anniversary, two years to the day after a deadly shooting in the city's Greektown neighbourhood.
A gunman opened fire along a busy stretch of Danforth Avenue on the evening of July 22, 2018, killing 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis.
The shooting, which took place while the popular neighbourhood was packed with restaurant-goers and pedestrians, also left 13 people injured.
The gunman, Faisal Hussain, took his own life later that evening.
City officials say a commemoration ceremony will take place this afternoon, though it will be held online due to ongoing health restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor John Tory is also expected to offer remarks this morning.