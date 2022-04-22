Mayor John Tory says that he has no plans to weigh in on the upcoming provincial election and is confident that he will be able to work with whichever party forms government “to get things done for the people of Toronto.”

Tory made the comment to reporters on Thursday, as he appeared alongside Associate Minister of Transportation Stan Cho for an announcement pertaining to several green initiatives being undertaken by the TTC, including a pilot that will seek to harness the energy generated by subway trains braking in stations.

Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator is providing $4.3 million in financial supports to the projects through its innovation fund and the TTC is contributing the remaining $7.3 million.

“Anybody who shows up that is going to do things and take decisions and allocate funding that benefits the City of Toronto I will be there beside them to thank them and to tell them why it's important that we do these things,” Tory said, when asked about his decision to make several recent appearances alongside PC cabinet ministers. “I can well remember exactly four years ago being criticized for the fact that I appeared quite often with Premier Kathleen Wynne at the time and her ministers when they made announcements that were beneficial to the City of Toronto. My job is to go out and fight for those investments, fight for that allocation of money, fight for the kind of cooperation that we can do together to get electric vehicles, get funding for transit and funding for housing.”

Tory served as the leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party from 2004 until 2009 but he has consistently abstained from partisan politics since being elected mayor.

During the last provincial election Tory did meet with the leaders of the major parties in the run up to the election in order to discuss issues of importance to Toronto.

However, it is unclear if he will do so this time around.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Tory said that to him the political stripe of whichever party forms government after June 2 may be an “interesting artifact of history” but he insisted it will have little relevance to him when it comes to pushing forward with Toronto’s priorities.

“I will continue to stand beside the people who prove to be good partners for the City of Toronto. I don't care what party they're from,” he said. “What happens in the election will be up to the people to decide. All I can tell you is I have worked well with Premier Kathleen Wynne and with Premier Doug Ford. I have worked well with Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau. I intend to continue to work with whoever's elected to get things done for the people of Toronto.”

Ontarians are currently scheduled to head to the polls on June 2.

A poll released on Thursday suggested that the PCs currently have a four-point lead on the Liberals in the race.