Mayor Olivia Chow is heading to the nation’s capital today to meet with various politicians, including federal cabinet ministers, as she works to secure more funding for cash-strapped Toronto.

Chow is expected to meet with Toronto Liberal MPs and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, along with the federal ministers of housing and immigration.

Chow’s visit comes as she tries to secure more money for city, which is facing a more than $1-billion budget shortfall.

She is scheduled to attend meetings in Ottawa later this morning.