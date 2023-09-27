Mayor Olivia Chow was in the nation's capital Wednesday to meet with various politicians, including federal cabinet ministers, as she works to secure more funding for cash-strapped Toronto.

Chow was expected to meet with Toronto Liberal MPs and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, along with the federal ministers of housing and immigration.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday afternoon, the mayor said she talked about the dire financial situation the city is in during the meetings and how Toronto needs a new deal that would provide stable funding.

"I'm describing the situation for people so they have a visual image of renters feeling desperate. They need affordable housing. Our TTC riders are saying we need faster and more reliable, safer public transit service," Chow said. "The refugees -- they are beginning to sleep on the street again because all of our shelters are full."

Chow's visit comes as she tries to secure more money for the city, facing a more than $1-billion budget shortfall.

Last week, the Ontario government and the city agreed to establish a new-deal working group "with a mandate to achieve long-term stability and sustainability of Toronto's finances."

When asked if the federal government has indicated it will join the group, Chow said she is not 100 per cent sure.

"They're listening very carefully. I said, why did you make that consideration? How about working with the city so that we could start building some money," the mayor said. "We need to do something immediately. And that's my pitch."

Chow added: "We have a breakthrough with Premier (Doug) Ford. He's willing to work together, and I certainly hope the federal government will do the same."