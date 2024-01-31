Toronto residents will get a look Thursday at the first city budget Mayor Olivia Chow will send to council since taking office.

Chow’s staff said Wednesday that she will hold a news conference at Scarborough Centre Station at 10:30 a.m. to unveil her budget.

A staff-proposed budget was released Jan. 10 and the mayor has been gathering feedback since then, including through a number of telephone town hall meetings.

Staff have proposed a tax increase for homeowners ranging from 10.5 to 16.5 per cent, depending on whether or not federal officials provide more funding for refugees and asylum seekers.

Chow said earlier this week that she was still listening to residents to decide on the exact number. However, she said the increase won't be higher than 3.75 per cent for multi-residential properties in order to help keep rents from going up.

The proposed budget has faced criticism from police for providing them with a smaller increase than they were expecting. Chow’s comments have indicated that she is unlikely to change course there, saying TPS is already receiving a “substantial” increase in various ways.

However, the mayor has also said that she intends to table a budget which can be passed through a vote at council, where she has promised not to use strong mayor powers to push it through.

CP24 will live-stream the mayor’s budget announcement at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.