Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement alongside Mayor John Tory in the wake of Toronto reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health confirmed that there were 520 new cases in Toronto over the last 24 hours, setting a new record.

The surge in cases comes one day after Tory hinted that new public health measures could be coming for the city.

“We are continuing to speak with our public health officials, with our lawyers, and with the province and as people would expect, we are carefully reviewing all of our options," he said at the time.

Toronto is the only region in Ontario not currently placed in the government’s new tiered-system of lockdown measures but it was supposed to be placed in the orange category as of Nov. 14.

That would allow restaurants and bars to resume indoor dining services and gyms, casinos and cienmas to reopen with new capacity limits.

Ford will also be joined by Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Prabmeet Sarkaria, associate minister of small business and red tape reduction for today’s announcement.

CP24.com will carry Ford’s announcement live at 1 p.m.