Toronto mayoral candidate Chris Saccoccia has been arrested for allegedly uttering death threats, Toronto police confirmed on Tuesday.

Saccoccia, best known by his internet moniker Chris Sky, has made headlines in the past for his protests against COVID-19 vaccinations and mask mandates. He was arrested in 2021 for threatening to shoot elected officials such as Doug Ford and members of the public, and according to a video shared to his Twitter page on Monday, he has been charged with a crime 73 times.

“I am quite confident that I’ll be exonerated,” Saccoccia says in the video. “The best thing that anybody watching can do, is go out, share this video, and tell everybody to vote for me.” Saccoccia adds in the video that this arrest is the latest in a series of ploys by the “deep state” to render Saccoccia “unelectable.”

In a follow-up video posted Tuesday morning, Saccoccia spoke directly to the youth of Toronto, encouraging them to vote while apparently en route to surrender himself for his arrest.

In a statement to CP24, a representative for the Toronto Police Service confirmed that Saccoccia had been arrested for uttering threats of death or bodily harm, following allegations of text and voice messages sent on June 5 that included a death threat.