Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto on Friday night, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed that Ke, who represents Don Valley North at Queen’s Park offered to depart the PC caucus “out of an abundance of caution.”

“While the allegations against Mr. Ke are not proven, they are serious and deserve his full and undivided attention as he works to clear his name,” the statement read.

“The Premier agreed and has accepted his resignation effective immediately.”

On Friday, Global News reported Ke’s alleged involvement with China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.

Ke’s resignation came hours after Ford announced the MPP would assume the position as chair on the Standing Committee on Social Policy.

“While the Global News allegations about me are false and defamatory, I do not want to be a distraction to the government and take away from the good work Premier Ford is doing for the province of Ontario,” Ke wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Therefore, I will be stepping away from the PC Caucus in order to dedicate my time to clearing my name and representing my constituents.”

Ke had served as the parliamentary assistant to the minister of public and business service delivery. He was first elected to the legislature in 2018.