It was a record-breaking day of warm temperatures in Toronto and much of southern Ontario Tuesday as a warm front brought a day of summer-like weather.

More than 30 record highs were broken across southern Ontario this Nov. 10 according to preliminary weather data.

In downtown Toronto, a record 21.2 C was recorded, beating an old record of 16.5 C set in 2016 and more than doubling the average temperature of 8.2 C for Nov. 10.

The temperature was even higher at Pearson International Airport, which recorded a high of 24.1 C, beating the previous 1975 record of 17.8 C.

In Hamilton, people enjoyed a balmy 24.9 C, more than 17 degrees higher than the previous record of 17.8 C set for the city back in 1975.

Records were also broken in Burlington, St. Catharines, Algonquin, Bancroft, Collingwood and other places.

Tuesday was also the seventh straight day with temperatures rising above 15 C, which ties a record for the most consecutive days above 15 C in November. That record was set back in 1938.

With a high of 18 C expected Wednesday, the city could break that record. A few showers are also expected Wednesday, but they will clear up in the afternoon.

Overall, temperatures are expected to drop off after Wednesday. Highs of 10 C are expected Thursday and Friday, with the temperature dropping to a high of 6 C on Saturday and 9 C on Sunday.

The warm weather comes as a reprieve for many in Toronto and other parts of the GTA currently under tighter COVID-19 restrictions, which prohibit may forms of indoor gathering.

- With files from CP24 Meteorologist Chris Potter