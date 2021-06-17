A Toronto music teacher is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting his young student six years ago, according to York Regional Police.

In May, police began an investigation into a private music teacher after officers received information about sexual assaults against a minor.

It is reported that a girl was sexually assaulted during private piano lessons at the teacher’s home between 2015 and 2017, beginning when she was approximately 12 years old.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged a man in connection with the case.

Toronto resident Wing-Ki Lau, 62, faces three charges including sexual assault, sexual interference- person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching under 16.

Police said Lau also goes by the name Ricky.

“The accused has been teaching music lessons in his home for many years and investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to come forward,” police said in a news release.

Lau is set to appear in court on July 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.