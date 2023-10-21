A downtown Toronto neighbourhood was listed as one of the “coolest” neighbourhoods in the world, according to a recently released survey.

The Annex, encompassing the area from north of Harbord Village and west of Bathurst Street to Avenue Road, ranked 38th on Time Out Group’s 40 Coolest Neighbourhoods.

The Annex was recognized for being the comeback kid, “now finally emerging from years of construction” following the closure of the landmark department store, Honest Ed’s. The neighbourhood was also applauded for its pubs, retail spaces, music venue and Mirvish Village Park.

The Bloor Annex Business Association said it was "thrilled" to learn of the ranking.

Montreal’s downtown core was the only other Canadian neighbourhood to make the list, inching two spots above Toronto at 36th.

The Laureles neighbourhood in Medellin, Colombia, clinched the top spot.

Time Out recognized Dundas West, from Trinity Bellwood Park to Lansdowne Avenue, in its list last year, where 11 more neighbourhoods from around the world made the cut. The west-end neighbourhood placed 12th.

Over 12,000 people participated in the survey before the selection was narrowed down based on local expertise. From there, the finalists were analyzed based on factors like “thriving street life,” proximity to green space, and community and social ventures, the group said.