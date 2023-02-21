Toronto is now under a winter storm watch ahead of the arrival of a system that is expected to move in Wednesday evening, bringing with it a “wintry mix of snow and ice pellets.”

The city was previously under a special weather statement but Environment Canada upgraded that advisory to a winter storm watch on Tuesday morning.

The weather agency says that while there “remains some uncertainty” about the exact timing and accumulations of snow and ice pellets, dangerous road conditions are likely in the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday morning.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” the winter storm watch states. ““Precipitation may mix with freezing rain in some areas.”

Environment Canada says that the storm is the result of a Colorado low, which will be impacting much of southern Ontario.

It says that in Toronto the temperature will reach a high of 0 C on Wednesday, creating some uncertainty around the exact precipitation mix. A high of – 2 C is in the forecast for Thursday with a low of – 10 C by Thursday night.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said that the storm should arrive in Toronto around the dinner hour on Wednesday and “last with intensity” through the morning rush hour on Thursday. By the time it is over, Coulter anticipates 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall accumulation.

He said that light precipitation will also continue into the day on Thursday “with a mixed bag of freezing rain and ice pellets.”

“It is going to be quite dangerous as the cleanup continues on Thursday and it will probably slow you down at the very least. Really, it will be a difficult travel period from late Wednesday and through the day on Thursday,” he said.