Toronto Public Health (TPH) says it will be boosting its efforts to reach out to young people in neighbourhoods and school communities with low COVID-19 vaccination rates as kids return to classes in the coming weeks.

The health unit said Thursday that over the coming days, it will be offering youth mobile vaccine clinics in neighbourhoods where youth vaccine uptake has been low. The clinics will run from Friday to Monday and will offer an opportunity for those 12 to 17 and their families to get vaccinated.

TPH also said that when classes resume in September, it will continue to "closely monitor" vaccination rates and cases to “proactively identify school communities” where further vaccination opportunities are needed.

“If a COVID-19 outbreak is declared at a school, an in-person vaccine clinic may be held if there is low vaccine coverage rate in the neighbourhood and age group, and/or if community transmission is greatly impacting students,” the health unit said in a statement.

TPH pointed out that under the provincial Health Care Consent Act, there is no minimum age to provide consent for any medical treatment, including vaccination and that adolescents do not need a parent or guardian to consent if they want to get vaccinated.

The latest update on how officials will help schools stay safe comes as parents face a deadline to select virtual or in-person learning for the coming school year. Today marks the deadline for families of students in the Toronto District school Board system to select whether they will return to in-person learning or opt for virtual learning this fall.

Health officials have been urging the public to make sure that they are fully vaccinated in order to protect against the virus — particularly the Delta variant first identified an India – which has been driving up infections rapidly in areas around the world.

“We are encouraging all eligible youth to get vaccinated before the start of the school year,” Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a statement. “The COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection against the virus and its more transmissible variants and will allow youth to return to the activities they love as safely as possible.”

Youth vaccination rates have lagged behind the rest of the population, causing concern among education and health experts as kids prepare to return to in-person learning in September.

As of Thursday nearly 74 per cent of all eligible Ontarians are fully vaccinated, while just 54.1 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated (close to 69 per cent have had at least one shot).

Nearly a full third of Ontario school kids aged 12 to 17 will not be fully vaccinated by the time school starts in September.

The Ford government has released a back-to-school plan that includes masking and cohorting and has said that it is confident the plan will keep kids safe, though teacher unions have slammed the document as falling short.

