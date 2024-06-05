Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto police officer in connection with an arrest in North York nearly four years ago.

Officers were called to an apartment building near Dufferin Street and Highway 401 on July 21, 2020 after one man allegedly threatened another with a weapon, the SIU said.

A 32-year-old man was subsequently taken into custody.

“There was an interaction between the officer and the man in the course of the man’s arrest,” the SIU said in a release.

The agency did not provide any further details as to what happened.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called into investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

The agency said it launched an investigation after being notified about the incident about a year ago in June 2023.

Const. Alain Arakaza has now been charged with one count of assault, the SIU said Wednesday.

He is scheduled to make an appearance at a downtown courtroom on July 8.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the agency said in its statement.

Arakaza, 30, has been on the force for five years, according to the Toronto Police Service.

The force declined to comment as the case is before the courts, but said he remains suspended with pay, as per the Police Services Act.