

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators say a 64-year-old photographer is facing new charges of sexual assault and voyeurism after four young clients of his came forward to police.

Since about 2011, Toronto police Det. Const. Alexandra Marks said, the suspect operated a photo studio out of his home in the Rogers Road and Dufferin Street area.

“It is believed that numerous women attended his home to have their pictures taken over the last ten or so years,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

In June 2019, officers searched his home after two girls under the age of 18 reported they had been photographed and videotaped in May, without their consent, Marks said.

One of the victims alleged she was sexually assaulted.

Efren Chimbo was charged then with one count of sexual assault, two counts of voyeurism, two counts of making child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Officers seized various devices from Chimbo’s home and made a wider appeal for any additional victims.

Marks said the wider appeal led them to four additional victims, one of whom was a minor at the time.

The additional incidents occurred between 2011 and 2019, police said.

As a result, Chimbo was re-arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of voyeurism.

Marks said that typically victims contacted Chimbo to have him take “modelling photographs,” adding he is “well known in the Latino community in Toronto.”

She said that it might not have prevented any victims from coming forward in this instance, but it should be known that anyone reporting a crime to Toronto police will not be questioned about their legal immigration status in Canada.

“Please know that your status in this country will not be affected by reporting to the police,” she said.

“It was brought to my attention because some women are nervous to call us because of that reason.”

Chimbo is expected to appear in court next at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Jan. 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

His image was released to the public on Wednesday.