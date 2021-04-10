Toronto Public Health says education workers who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a letter from their school board with instructions on how to book.

The city’s update comes after the province announced on Wednesday for the first time that some education workers would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

The province said that education staff who work with special education students across the province and staff in high-risk neighbourhoods in Toronto and Peel Region would be able to get their shot.

Toronto Public Health issued a statement on Twitter on Saturday acknowledging that many education workers have questions about when and how to book.

“If you are eligible, you will get a letter through your school board with instructions on how to book,” the health agency said.

“Please note that eligible education workers can book starting Monday, April 12 and can only book by calling the provincial vaccine information line at 1-888-999-6488.”

Peel Region has not yet released details on how it plans to vaccinate education workers.

“We’ll share updates as info becomes available about when these groups are able to book an appointment,” the region said on Twitter.

“We’re working around the clock with the province and our community partners to get more needles in arms as quickly as possible.”

Teachers’ unions and advocates have been calling on the province for weeks to expand vaccine eligibility to education workers as the province chooses to keep schools open amid surging disease case numbers.

Toronto and Peel Region schools are currently closed until at least April 18 after the local medical officers of health in both regions used their powers under the Health Promotion and Protection Act last week to suspend in-person learning.

All school in Ontario will enter a week-long spring break starting Monday.