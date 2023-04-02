Toronto police are reminding anyone who takes unregulated drugs to use “extreme caution” and not use them alone following a spate in suspected overdoses in the city’s downtown east area.

In an April 2 news release, police said officers from 51 Division responded to four separate drug ODs on Saturday prompting them to issue a public safety alert.

“It is believed all of the overdoses and deaths are linked to the use of fentanyl being distributed in the downtown core of the city,” they said in the release.

Police urged anyone who suffers serious illness after consuming a narcotic to go to hospital emergency room, call 911, or attend a walk-in clinic immediately for treatment.

People in search of a referral to a substance use treatment facility can visit the Connex Ontario website, or call 211 or the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health at 1-800-463-2338.

Toronto Public Health also offers information and resources online about drug overdose prevention and response.