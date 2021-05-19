Toronto police have laid more charges and have released more than a dozen new images in connection with fiery stunt driving incidents that involved a police cruiser being swarmed last month.

Police said they responded to numerous reports of stunt driving and street racing in the area of McNicoll Avenue and Placer Court in North York at around 2:25 a.m. on April 4.

The event drew over 300 people and multiple vehicles and at one point a marked police vehicle that arrived at the scene was surrounded and damaged, police said

There were also videos posted to social media showing a flamethrower being used to light the ground on fire at the intersection.

Vehicles were performing stunts, spinning in circles, "drifting" and doing "donuts," police previously said.

A similar incident occurred about an hour later at the intersection at Meadowvale Road and Zoo Road in Scarborough.

Police charged 19 people under the Reopening Ontario Act in the second incident.

On Wednesday, police announced that they have now charged two more people in connection with the first incident.

A 17-year-old girl from Barrie was arrested on April 25 and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On May 15, police arrested 21-year-old Hamza Hussein Hasan Saleh of Burlington.

Both have now been charged with obstructing a peace officer, mischief/damage property not exceeding $5,000, disturbing occupants of a dwelling house, and failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

Police also released 15 new images from the incident on Wednesday and urged anyone with additional video or social media evidence to come forward.

“This remains an active investigation and investigators are requesting the assistance of the public with identifying people, and the vehicle, in the published photographs,” police said in the release. “The individuals shown may live outside of Toronto.”

Investigators are advising anyone pictured in the photographs to contact a lawyer and to turn themselves in.