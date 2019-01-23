Toronto police appeal for help to find two stolen Stanley Cup rings
Toronto police released this photo of stolen Stanley Cup rings. (Toronto Police Service handout)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 11:09AM EST
TORONTO -- Police say a pair of Stanley Cup Championship rings have been stolen from a west Toronto home.
The rings were taken during a break-and-enter from a home on Monday in the East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road area.
Investigators say both rings are from the Pittsburgh Penguins 2017 Stanley Cup Championship.
One of the rings is a men's size, silver in colour, engraved with the team and National Hockey League logos, the name "Gaunce" and the number 24.
The second ring is a women's size, silver in colour, and is engraved with the team and National Hockey League logos.