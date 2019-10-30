Toronto police: Arrest made after teen boy sexually assaulted by man posing as talent scout in 2001
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated file image.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 1:43PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 30, 2019 2:00PM EDT
Police have arrested a suspect in a two-decade old case involving the alleged sexual assault of a teen by a man posing as a talent scout.
Police say in 2001, a man pretending to be a talent scout offered a then-13-year-old boy a performance role in exchange for gifts and money.
Investigators allege that on one occasion, the boy was sexually assaulted by the man in Scarborough.
A suspect, who has been identified by police as 59-year-old James Alcock, was arrested this month in connection with the case.
Alcock has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 14 years of age.
Police are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.