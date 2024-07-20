Toronto police have arrested an Ajax man accused of sexually assaulting an employee during an attempted robbery at an east-end business this week.

Police said the suspect entered a commercial business at Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue on the morning of July 16.

He allegedly tried to access the cash register but was unsuccessful. Shortly after, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted an employee.

He again attempted to open the cash register but failed, police allege. The suspect subsequently fled the business.

On Saturday morning, police released a photo of the suspect they identified as 43-year-old Garrabet Istanboulian.

Hours after that, police announced that Istanboulian was located and apprehended. He has been charged with robbery/assault with intent to steal, sexual assault, and breach of probation.

They continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.