One of the three male suspects being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old on Bloor Street in downtown Toronto Saturday night has been arrested.

Toronto police announced Sunday evening that 22-year-old James Galinato was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Olivier Dundas.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers rushed to the south side of Bloor Street, east of Church Street, for shots fired near a restaurant.

They arrived to find Dundas suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, who then rushed him to a hospital trauma centre.

He was pronounced dead in hospital. Dundas is Toronto’s sixth known homicide victim of 2022.

Also, in a news release issued Sunday, police released the photos of the two others suspects involved in the shooting who remain at large.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the two men, who they say are considered armed, violent and dangerous.

“Investigators urge these two suspects to contact a lawyer and arrange their surrender,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).