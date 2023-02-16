Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly approached children in a North York apartment building for nine months, attempting to lure them into his home and, in one instance, exposing himself.

Police began an investigation into the man this month when officers were called to the area of Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive.

They learned that between June 1, 2022, and Feb. 13, 2023, a man allegedly came near children and engaged them in conversation.

Police said the man would ask the children to go to his address as well as try to give them gifts.

In one incident, the man allegedly exposed himself, while in another, he allegedly committed an indecent act.

As a result, police arrested a suspect identified as 58-year-old Mandoh Mojtavi on Thursday.

He has been charged with two counts of harassment by watching and besetting, exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose and committing an indecent act with the intent to insult or offend another.

Police also released a photo of the suspect as they are concerned that there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigator at 416-808-5507, 1077@tps.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.