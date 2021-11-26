One man is facing several charges in connection with two robbery investigations in the city, Toronto police say.

According to investigators, on Nov. 22 at around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West for a report of a robbery.

Police say a man approached a 60-year-old woman and asked her if she spoke Spanish and then demanded she surrender her possessions.

During the incident, police say, the man indicated that he had a firearm.

Later that day at around 4:50 p.m., police say the man approached a 24-year-old woman near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue and asked her if she spoke Spanish.

Investigators say the man once again indicated that he had a firearm and threatened to shoot her if she did not hand over her belongings.

The suspect, police say, stole her purse and other personal items before ordering her into a vehicle nearby. The woman fled the area.

In a news release issued Friday, investigators said an arrest had been made in the case.

Police say 36-year-old Toronto resident Juan Pablo Ulloa Zegarra was taken into custody on Thursday.

He has been charged with two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of using an imitation firearm during the commission of an Indicatable Offence, two counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with a court order, and uttering threats.