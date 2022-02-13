A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in North York last month that killed a 37-year-old man.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 2, just before 6 p.m., in the area of Weston Road and Highway 401.

Police said Ariyo Fakomi was located with gunshot wounds at the scene and was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

A few days after the shooting, police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 35-year-old Shawn Powers.

On Sunday, police announced that they arrested Powers and charged him with second-degree murder.

Police continue to ask for anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).