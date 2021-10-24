A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the city’s west end last week has been arrested, Toronto police say.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon in an establishment in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area.

Police allege a man and a woman were engaged in a conversation when he assaulted and sexually assaulted her.

The man then fled the establishment, police say. On Friday, investigators released the suspect’s images in an effort to identify him.

Police announced on Sunday that they have arrested the suspect, 40-year-old Robert Shah, and charged him with assault and two counts of sexual assault.