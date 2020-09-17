Toronto police have arrested a man and have issued an arrest warrant for another suspect in connection with a fatal daylight shooting in a Walmart parking lot last week in the city’s west end.

“The circumstances of this murder, a shooting in broad daylight in the middle of a crowded parking lot, helped to motivate witnesses from the community to come forward to assist with the investigation,” Insp. Hank Idsinga said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

On Sept. 10, shortly after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of St. Clair and Mould avenues.

Officers arrived on scene and located a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Walmart store, police said.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but the man died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Andre Rodriguez, of Toronto.

On Thursday, Toronto police announced that they have arrested a man in connection with the investigation.

Thirty-four year-old Mohamed Osman Daoud, of St. Catharines, was arrested on Wednesday.

Daoud has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Toronto police have also issued a warrant for 33-year-old Abdelmuniem Abdalla, of Grimsby, who is wanted for first-degree murder. Police have released his photo.

“He is considered to be armed and dangerous and I would encourage anybody with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact police immediately,” Idsinga said. “I would also encourage Mr. Abdalla to contact counsel and turn himself in.”

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.

“The motive that was available to us at the time forms part of the grounds that will be going forth in court so it’s something that I can’t speak about right now,” Det. Sgt. Keri Fernandes said at the news conference.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.