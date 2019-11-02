

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 96-year-old man who has been missing since Friday night.

Ante Pranjic was last seen on Nov. 1 at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Mortimer Avenue, police said.

He is described as between five-foot-six to five-foot-eight and weighs 150 to 180 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing black pants, a black toque, a light blue or a grey sweater. He was also seen carrying a blue plastic bag.

On Saturday night, police said the search has been raised to a level 3, their highest search priority.

A command post has been set up on the intersection where he was last seen.

Police are asking anyone to check their backyards, properties, and security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers.