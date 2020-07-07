

Web Staff, CP24.com





The head of Toronto’s police union will be stepping down from his role this summer.

A spokesperson for Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack confirmed Tuesday night that he plans to step down from his post on Aug. 1.

McCormack has been head of the association for the past 11 years and was a Toronto police officer for 24 years prior to that.

His retirement will come just a day after Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders steps down from his post.

More to come…