

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Investigators are reviewing an incident in which Toronto police officers responding to a mental-health crisis call fired a bean-bag gun.

The Special Investigations Unit says the bean-bag hit a 33-year-old man but did not seriously injure him.

It says officers also used a stun gun on him during the incident Friday night in the city's north end.

The SIU also said the man was reported to have had a weapon but gave no details.

He was taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act.

Although the man was not seriously hurt, the SIU said it was investigating because police fired the bean-bag gun.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2020.