Two groups of demonstrators have gathered in downtown Toronto ahead of a contentious Eritrean party being held at a hotel this evening.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed to the vicinity of the Sheraton Centre Hotel Sunday afternoon and are seen separating the two groups.

One of the groups, whose members wore blue t-shirts, called the hotel to cancel the party, which they described as a fundraising event for the Eritrean government.

Eritrea hasn’t held an election since its first president came into power decades ago. The group had said that the government has limited many freedoms and has forced military conscription, which has led millions of people to flee the country.

Speaking to CP24 on Sundat, a member of the group, identified as Yafet, claimed that the proceeds collected during the party will fund wars, child soldiers and “all kinds of illegal things.”

Yafet and his group were at Earlscourt Park on Saturday to protest the Eritrean festival being held there. At least nine people were injured when demonstrators and festivalgoers clashed. The two sides blamed each other for starting the violence.

A second group, whose members were mostly wearing white t-shirts, later showed up and appeared to be in support of the Eritrean government.

Police have blocked Queen Street West from University Avenue to Bay Street as well as University Avenue between Dundas Street and Adelaide Street.

- with files from CTV Toronto's Katherine DeClerq