

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police were called Tuesday to the home of Premier Doug Ford after a suspicious package was delivered to the house.

The premier’s office confirmed that police were called to the premier’s Etobicoke home to investigate the package.

Karla Ford, the premier’s wife, was home when police were called in.

No injuries to the family or anyone else have been reported.

Toronto police confirmed that they were called to the home. An explosion disposal unit deemed the package not to be a danger, police said.

Police did not say what was inside the package.