Toronto police charge 15-year-old with 10 offences following firearms investigation
A Toronto Police officer is pictured in this undated photo. (CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 31, 2022 2:59PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 31, 2022 3:00PM EDT
Toronto police say a 15-year-old boy is facing 10 different charges following a firearms investigation.
Police said he was arrested on Monday in the city's east end, near the Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.
The force alleges that the boy had a .22-calibre handgun and a magazine with 10 rounds of ammunition when he was arrested.
He was charged with possession of a loaded restricted firearm, having an altered serial number on a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without a licence, among other offences.
Police say he's scheduled to appear in court this morning.