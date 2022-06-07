Toronto police say a 13-year-old boy is facing two charges after he allegedly called a Scarborough school and left two “threatening voice mail messages” last week.

On Monday just after 9:30 a.m., police said, officers attended a school located in the area of Kingston and Galloway roads.

Investigators said on the preceding Friday, a person called the school -- which police have not identified -- at 6:31 p.m. and 6:33 p.m. and left voice mails that were threatening in nature.

An investigation into the incident identified a boy with no known connections to the school as a suspect.

The 13-year-old boy from Peel Region, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, turned himself in to police at 43 Division and was arrested.

Police said the boy’s parents were present at the time of his arrest.

He’s charged with uttering threats and mischief and will appear in a Toronto courtroom on July 20.

The news comes a day after Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate, located at Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road in Scarborough, was briefly placed in lockdown after the TDSB said the school received a threat.

It’s unclear if the threat received by Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate is related to the arrest announced by Toronto police today.

“These types of reports understandably cause concern in the community and are taken very seriously,” Toronto police said in a news release. “The Toronto Police Service will investigate all reports of this nature thoroughly and will charge offenders accordingly.”

A number of schools across the GTA have seen an increase in the number of threats made against them in recent weeks, including those in Hamilton, Brampton, and Oakville.