Toronto police have charged a man in connection with a child luring and pornography investigation.

On Mar. 24, police executed a warrant in the Wellington County area and a quantity of computer devices were seized, according to investigators.

As a result of the investigation, Fergus resident Wilfred Thyssen, 64, was arrested and charged.

He faces seven charges, including possession, access and distributing child pornography, luring a child under 16, making arranegemnt to commit sexual interference and two counts of attempting to commit sexual interference.

Thyssen appeared in court last week.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Information can also be submitted on Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.