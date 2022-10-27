A man from Quebec has been charged in connection with a telephone scam targeting seniors.

Toronto police said members of a group would contact elderly people over the telephone and pose as their relatives and lawyer.

They would make false and fraudulent claims before demanding money to be sent to cover legal costs, police said.

On Thursday, police announced that an alleged member of the group was arrested earlier this week.

A suspect, identified by police as 24-year-old Kevin Murenzi, has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

