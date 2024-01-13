Toronto police arrested a 79-year-old man wanted in connection with a number of sexual assaults from October to January.

The first incident happened on Oct. 25, just before noon, in the area of The Queensway and The West Mall in Etobicoke.

Officers allege the suspect approached the victim, requesting the use of a translator application to communicate with them. When the suspect stood near the victim, he allegedly reached out for a handshake, and while they were shaking hands, he pulled the victim closer and sexually assaulted her.

The second incident occurred nearly two weeks later, on the evening of Nov. 5. Police said they were called to the area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue for a sexual assault, where the suspect allegedly repeated the same manoeuvres with another female victim.

Months later, on the evening of Jan. 9, police said they responded to another similar call in The Queensway and The West Mall area. This time, police said the suspect approached three separate victims, allegedly repeating the same actions before sexually assaulting them.

On Thursday, police arrested Akshata Ahmetaj, of Toronto, who is now facing six counts of sexual assault charges.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police ask anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.