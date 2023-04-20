Toronto police have charged a Richmond Hill man who allegedly attempted to lure a person he thought was a teenage girl over the Internet.

Police said in a Thursday news release that its sex crimes unit began an investigation in Dec. 2022 and learned that a man communicated with an individual he believed to be a “13-year-old girl” online.

They alleged the man sent sexually explicit messages and images to her on several websites and Instagram with the usernames Lawyer2SpoilU and theporkchop7.

Police said he arranged to meet the “girl” in Toronto on Wednesday.

As a result, 52-year-old Jacinto Viera was arrested and is facing nine charges, including three counts of luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication and one count of possession of child pornography.

He appeared in a Toronto court on Thursday morning.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.