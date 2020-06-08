

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders is stepping down from his job next month, he announced Monday.

“I have watched this organization from start to finish, grow, learn, listen, and serve the greatest, fourth-largest city on the North American continent and the most diverse city in the world,” Saunders said. “I have also met and made some of the best partnerships and friendships while in office of the chief.

“Therefore it is not with a heavy heart that effective July 31 of this year, I will relinquish my seat as chief of police of the Toronto Police Service.”

Saunders was hired as the city’s first Black police chief in 2015, with a mandate to modernize and streamline the service during a period that saw elevated levels of gun crime.

His tenure saw several years of increase homicide rates, going from 59 in his first year to 96 in 2018.

He also oversaw responses to two catastrophic events in the city’s history, including the 2018 North York Van Attack and the Danforth Mass Shooting.

Last year the Toronto Police Services Board extended Saunders’ term by another year, which meant that he was scheduled to keep the job until 2021.

Saunders said he made the decision in order to put family first.

“Family is the most important thing to me right now. Sorry if anyone is shocked in a bad way. This organization is a really strong organization. I see lots of great things are going to happen,” he said, adding that he is very pleased with the command officers who are in their current roles.

“In my 37 plus years I’ve never had an August off. This is the first time I’ll have an August off with my family. I’m not sure what to do yet but I’m looking forward to it,” Saunders said.

Saunders said he told Mayor John Tory and the chair of the police services board last week that he was planning to announce that he is stepping away from the role.

He said that while his announcement may come as a surprise to some, he feels he is leaving the service in good hands.

“In the environment we are in, we have COVID-19 and there’s no way I could leave this organization unless I was satisfied the men and women in this organization were in a safe spot,” he said.

Saunders said while he’s not sure yet what will come next for him, he want to volunteer in the city to continue making a contribution.

“Thank you Toronto. Look forward to working with you for the next two months,” he said, ending out the news conference.

Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack, who was frequently at odds with the chief, said he didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Saunders, but he respects him.

“By nature of the relationship, you’re going to have conflicts, which we did. When we didn’t like what the chief was doing, we made sure we stood up and made our voices heard, but that’s the nature of the business,” McCormack told CP24. “We respect each other. I’ve known Mark for many, many years and I just wish him all the love in the world.”

