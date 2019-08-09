Toronto police chief to discuss gun violence amid spate of shootings
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders speaks to the media at a year-end news conference in Toronto on Thursday, December 27, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 9:56AM EDT
Toronto's police chief is scheduled to discuss a recent spate of shootings in the city.
Chief Mark Saunders has been talking about gun violence regularly of late, asking for public help to solve the crimes.
Over the August long weekend, 17 people were injured in 14 separate shootings, including five hurt in a nightclub shooting.
Police had recorded 244 shootings with 365 victims as of Sunday night.
That compares to 238 shootings with 324 victims at the same time last year.
The violence prompted Mayor John Tory to call on the federal government yet again for a handgun ban.