Toronto police chief to provide update on year-long auto theft investigation
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2023 6:42AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 25, 2023 6:42AM EDT
Toronto police will be providing an update this afternoon on an auto theft investigation dubbed ‘Project Stallion.’
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw and Supt. Ron Taverner will host a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss the results of the investigation, which was launched in November 2022.
The news conference will be held at the Toronto Police College on Birmingham Street.