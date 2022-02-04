Toronto police are closing off a stretch of University Avenue in order to protect Hospital Row ahead of expected demonstrations this weekend.

Police said in a tweet that University Avenue will be closed between College and Queen Streets to regular traffic and any convoys starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday. College Street will also be closed from University Avenue to Yonge Street.

“These closures could remain in place all weekend,” police said in a tweet. “We will continue to assess the situation and make any adjustments where needed. We will continue to update the public. Please avoid demo areas, where possible, as it is likely to cause delays.”

Hospital staff, workers, patients, family and people collecting patients will have access, police said.

The move comes with a convoy protest, possibly similar to that seen in Ottawa over the past few days, expected to take place in downtown Toronto starting tomorrow.

The protests are expected to land at Queen’s Park, just north of the Hospital Row area, which is home to some of the country’s busiest hospitals.

On Thursday some health-care workers were told to avoid wearing any clothing identifying them as such when they come in to work on the weekend so as to avoid being blocked or harassed.

Women’s College Hospital also said that it would be rescheduling some appointments and closing its COVID-19 assessment Centre early on Friday and altogether over the weekend “out of an abundance of caution.”

Ottawa has seen a week of severe disruptions as members of an anti-vaccine mandate convoy moved in on the city and refused to leave.

A recently passed federal law makes it illegal to harass health-care workers or patients or to obstruct access to health-care facilities.

Parking enforcement officers were also seen Friday posting “no parking” emergency notices in some areas where vehicles are normally allowed to park.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Police Chief James Ramer are expected to provide more details at a 2:30 p.m. briefing about the operational plan to manage the protests.