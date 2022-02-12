Toronto police have closed stretches along the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway due to the convoy protests in the downtown core.

Police said the Don Valley Parkway South at Richmond Street and Gardiner Expressway at Park Lawn Road are closed, as well as the on-ramps east of the Humber River, on the Gardiner Expressway, have been closed.

The City of Toronto has also announced closures at Church Street to the east, Spadina Avenue to the west, Queen Street to the south and Dupont Street to the north.

The province invoked a state of emergency order Friday, saying it would protect international border crossings, as well as the 400-series highways, airports, bridges, ports and railways in the province.

Fines for non-compliances will be severe, the Premier Doug Ford said, with a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment.

Police said they are discouraging people from coming into the downtown core due to the closures.