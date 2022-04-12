The top spokesperson at the Toronto Police Service is stepping down from her role to take a new job helming communications for the city’s police union.

In a letter posted to social media Tuesday, Meaghan Gray said she's leaving her post as manager of corporate communications at Toronto police because she was made "an offer I couldn't refuse.”

This will be Gray’s last week.

In her letter, Gray thanked all those who have made her time "memorable."

“Working here really has changed my life,” she wrote. “I am far more aware of the privilege that has been extended to me throughout my life. I pay it forward in a way I never have before. Lessons that I now obsessively impart on my children.”

Gray has headed up communications at the country’s largest police service since taking over from her long-serving predecessor Mark Pugash in 2018.

In a release issued separately Tuesday, the Toronto Police Association (TPA) said Gray will be its new Chief Communications Officer as of April 25.

The union represents approximately 8,000 full-time uniform and civilian members of the Toronto Police Service and has been critical of the Toronto Police Services Board and TPS management in the past.