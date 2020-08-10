Toronto police concerned for safety of missing senior
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 5:06PM EDT
Toronto police are concerned about the well-being of a missing senior and are asking for the public’s help in finding her.
Eighty-eight year old Genovaite Buja-Bijunas was last seen Monday at 10 a.m. in the area of Rathburn and Meadowbank roads.
She is described as standing five-foot-four and weighing 154 pounds with white hair, police said.
There are no clothing descriptions available.
Police said they are concerned for her safety as there is a heat warning in effect for Toronto.
Maximum temperatures were expected to reach between 30 and 32 Celsius today with humidex values near 41.