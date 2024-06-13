Toronto police’s Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) conducted a controlled detonation of a suspicious package found downtown Thursday night.

Police said they received a call just after 7 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street West and Bay Street for the suspicious package.

The EDU was called to investigate, and the road was closed. Police did not say what kind of package it was.

Just after 10 p.m., police notified those in the area that the EDU would destroy the package, and a loud bang would be heard.

Later, police said the package was not "hazardous" and the investigation was ongoing.

No injuries have been reported.