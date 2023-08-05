Toronto police have been called to a west-end park after receiving reports of a person with a knife, a fight, and several tents on fire.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attended Earlscourt Park, near Caledonia Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

According to police, there is a large crowd in the park.

Police say there are reports of injuries, but have not provided any specifics.

Paramedics told CP24.com that they have transported one person to a local hospital and are still on scene assessing patients.

No details are available yet about the condition, age, or gender of those injured.

More to come. This is a developing story.