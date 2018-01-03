Toronto police: Driver arrested after crashing stolen vehicle
One person was taken into custody after a collision on Eglinton Avenue West on Wednesday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 5:38AM EST
One person has been taken into custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it into a pole in Toronto’s Eglinton West neighbourhood.
The collision occurred at around 12:40 a.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Caledonia Road.
Police say the male driver of the vehicle was not injured but was taken into custody after officers determined that the vehicle was stolen.
The road was briefly closed for the police investigation but it has since reopened to traffic.