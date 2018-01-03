

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person has been taken into custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it into a pole in Toronto’s Eglinton West neighbourhood.

The collision occurred at around 12:40 a.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Caledonia Road.

Police say the male driver of the vehicle was not injured but was taken into custody after officers determined that the vehicle was stolen.

The road was briefly closed for the police investigation but it has since reopened to traffic.