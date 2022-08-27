People should expect an “increased police presence” in area of 4600 Bathurst St. today as Toronto police gather evidence and speak to witnesses following a fatal double stabbing.

The incident happened Friday, around 3:30 p.m., in North York’s Willowdale area, near Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue, which is between Finch and Sheppard avenues.

According to police, a man and a woman were involved in an altercation during which the woman was stabbed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people without vital signs suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Despite life-saving measures, the victims were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

A short time later, a third person was located with minor injuries. He was taken into custody before being transported to hospital for treatment.

Speaking to the media Friday evening at the scene, Acting Insp. Roger Desrochers said they’re “satisfied that the incident is contained.”

“There is no longer a threat to public safety," he said.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are still unknown and anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police.

Community members are also encouraged to speak with the police about any concerns they may have.

-with files from Bryann Aguilar